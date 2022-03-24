Kenneth Gene Talley, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Diamondhead, MS.
He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph William and Alida Bryant Talley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Leslie Flynn Talley, his children Amanda Talley, Flynn Talley (Lindsy), Brett Talley (Brandy), Jordan Talley (Alysha) and Christian Talley (Breann) and his brother, Thomas Samuel Talley (Linda) and also survived by his grandchildren, Blair Talley, Sydnee Stephens, Braxton Morris, Amelia Talley, Elise Talley, Thielen Talley, Hayden Talley.
Coach Ken coached numerous sports in Hancock County. He enjoyed cooking, LSU sports and spending time with his family and friends.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and visitation will begin at 10:00 am until mass time. Burial will follow in Rotten Bayou Cemetery, Diamondhead, MS.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.