Kendall Shenard Mitchell—beloved father, brother, nephew, cousin, friend, mathematician, and spades champion—died Monday, September 6, 2021.
Kendall was born October 24, 1975, to the late Ann Mitchell and Darryel Williams. He matriculated through the Pearlington route of the Hancock County school system: Head Start at Greater Mt. Zion AME Church and Charles B. Murphy Elementary School. He then attended Hancock North Central and Hancock High School, where he emerged a shining scholar and star basketball player. “He was by far the best player on the team” remembers Lance Wedgeworth, his teammate. A basketball rival, who admitted to not having talked to Kendall in 20 years, recalls how “Kendall could hoop and played an up-tempo style of the game.”
His academic performance in school matched his on-the-court pizzazz. He scored mostly A’s in his courses and graduated the salutatorian of his 1994 class. He enrolled in Tougaloo College, majoring in mathematics. While in college, Kendall was known for his passion for the card game spades. “He’d go to class, do his homework, and take a nap. And then he’d start playing around 9 at night until about 3 o’clock in morning,” recalls Chandler Johnson, his Tougaloo classmate. Spades and extracurricular activities never kept Kendall from excelling in academics; he graduated magna cum laude (the second highest honors) with his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
His talent in math and science landed him a job at the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) at John C. Stennis Space Center. In the span of 18 years, he worked as a Database Specialist, Data Analyst, and Project Coordinator. Kendall also served as a member of the Ocean Science Mentoring Team, a program for students at Coahoma Community College in the Mississippi Delta.
He was the go-to person in Pearlington for math tutoring and computer troubleshooting. He loved his family dearly and helped many of his friends. Several of his Tougaloo classmates have jobs at NAVOCEANO because of Kendall.
And he never lost his love of spades. To heighten competition for one spades tournament, he ordered custom-made “spades championship” belts for the winners. Of course, he was one of the winners and posed with his belt over his shoulder like he was a model for GQ: The Spades Tournament Edition.
Kendall is survived by his son Carter Mitchell of Slidell, LA, whom he loved with all his heart; his sisters Denise Williams, Tynekia Taplin (Michael), and Jouvonda McCall (Steven) all of New Orleans, LA; his brothers Kristian Robert (Emely) of Slidell, LA, Darryel Williams (Nicole) of Lacombe, LA, and Jumil Williams of New Orleans, LA; his aunts Virginia Doby and Johnny Mitchell of Pearlington, Barbara Joyce Levy of Gretna, LA, Claudette Cranshaw, and his uncle Edward Joseph Wince both of Denver, CO, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Lindsey Cemetery in Pearlington, MS on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Monetary donations can be mailed or dropped off to Baylous Funeral Home in Picayune, MS or contact Mrs. Trellis Lewis-Harvey at 228-731-1414.
