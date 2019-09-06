Kelvis J. Bowens, Jr.
Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14:1
Funeral services for Kelvis J. Bowens, Jr., age 30, will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm., visitation from 10 am until 1pm., in First Baptist Church of Picayune, Ms., who died Aug. 28, 2019 in Picayune, MS. The Reverend Brian K. Dees of East Jerusalem Baptist Church will officiate at the service. Kelvis was a member of East Jerusalem Baptist Church, he was a member of the Brotherhood, attended Sunday School, he lead devotion at church. Kelvis graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 2007, he was Homecoming King, Prom King, Mr. Tide, Mr. P.M.H.S., Homecoming Court King. He graduated from Pearl River Community College, Major in Applied Science and Instrumentation Electronics. Kelvis was a Electronic Technician at Navo.
Survivors include his loving mother Mary E. Bounds, father Kelvis Bowens Sr, 2 brothers Kerryonne Bowens and KreSean Bowens , a host of uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather Eddie and Mary Bounds. Place of burial will be announced on Friday. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
