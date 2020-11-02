Kelly Marie Koenenn McClelland

Kelly Marie Koenenn McClelland

Born October 8, 1980; Died December 13, 2019

Kelly was preceded in death by her grandmother Marion Nell Koenenn, grandfather J.C. Koenenn, grandmother Glennwood Fayard Veitch, and grandfather Earl Charles Fayard. 

She is survived by her son, Gavin Wade McClellan, her parents Shelly and Wade Koenenn, sister Kacey Burt (John), nephews Kade, Wyatt and River Burt. 

Kelly graduated from Bay High School in Bay St. Louis, MS. She lived in Bay St. Louis her entire life until 2001 when her family moved to Moundville, AL for her father’s work. She loved life to the fullest and enjoyed the outdoors with her family any chance she got. 

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on November 7 A.D. 2020 at Sand Hill Cemetery in Kiln, MS along with her father Wade Koenenn. 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.