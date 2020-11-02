Kelly Marie Koenenn McClelland
Born October 8, 1980; Died December 13, 2019
Kelly was preceded in death by her grandmother Marion Nell Koenenn, grandfather J.C. Koenenn, grandmother Glennwood Fayard Veitch, and grandfather Earl Charles Fayard.
She is survived by her son, Gavin Wade McClellan, her parents Shelly and Wade Koenenn, sister Kacey Burt (John), nephews Kade, Wyatt and River Burt.
Kelly graduated from Bay High School in Bay St. Louis, MS. She lived in Bay St. Louis her entire life until 2001 when her family moved to Moundville, AL for her father’s work. She loved life to the fullest and enjoyed the outdoors with her family any chance she got.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on November 7 A.D. 2020 at Sand Hill Cemetery in Kiln, MS along with her father Wade Koenenn.
