Keisha Anne Martin of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the age of 37.
Keisha lived most her life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and was a member of Bayou Talla Baptist Church in Kiln, Mississippi. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and singing. She loved taking care of her dogs and making people laugh and smile. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her parents, Paul J. Martin, Jr. (Angie) and Valerie Lepine (Louis); grandparents, Beulah Kennedy (Louis) and James Martin; brothers, Richard Martin (Regina), Chad Martin (Candice), and Paul J. Martin III (Cortnee); nieces and nephews: Savannah, Shianne, SheaLeigh, Gaige, Ricky, Michael, Mercedes, Preston, Kendall, Jared, and Peyton.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthelia Tomasich (Wayne) and Paul Martin, Sr; nieces, Kaitlynn and Kylee.
A private service will be by family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.
