Kayla Marie Connetti was called to our Heavenly Father on June 9, 2020, at the tender age of 23 years, due to an undetected heart condition. She was the daughter of Kimber Connetti, sister of Braelynn Connetti, and granddaughter of Carmen Treadaway Connetti and the late Charles “Charlie Boy” Connetti. She was born and raised in Kiln, MS, and moved to Slidell where she resided at the time of her coming home. She was devoted to our Lord and Savior and was a faithful member of Calvary Chapel.
Kayla was a bright and shining light and a sweet girl with a great personality. She was a blessing to her family. She had a big heart and brought so much joy to the many lives she touched. Her heart overflowed with love for her family. She especially cherished the time she spent with her sister. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends and the love of her life, Shane.
A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Chapel, 317 Reese Street, Bay St. Louis, MS on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from Noon to 1 p.m. Masks required. In lieu of flowers and as a memorial of her life, please consider making a donation to the ministry work of Calvary Chapel Bay St. Louis.
