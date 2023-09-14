Kathryn Ann Bigelow Hurt, 70, of Waveland, MS passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at her residence in Waveland.
Mrs. Hurt was born August 8, 1953 in New Orleans, LA to Halbert & Georgia Smith Bigelow. She retired from the Hancock County Tax Assessors Office after 25 years of service. She enjoyed bird watching, crocheting, cooking, camping, and her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Halbert & Georgia Smith Bigelow and her fur baby, Chloe Hurt.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hurt; six children, Angelina Hurt Vellon, Charlie Vellon, Laura Hurt, Jeffery Mowrey, Georgia Hurt Hill, and Joel Hill; two fur babies, Beth Hurt and Ziggy Hurt; eight grandchildren, Johnathon Vittur, Shelby Vittur Thacker, Dominic Vellon, Jean Vellon, Bianca Vellon, Sawyer Hurt, Sawyer Hill, and Ryle Hill; five great-grandchildren; two siblings, Linda Bigelow de Pascual, and Lou de Pascual and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes there will be no service. Please consider making a donation in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Once upon a Tail:
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathryn Ann Bigelow Hurt.
