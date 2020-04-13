Kathleen Knight Speed, 91, of Bay St. Louis, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Gulfport. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Walter M. Speed; her dear friend, Judy Metz; and her faithful canine companion, Phideaux. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Ford (Tom); son, Michael M. Speed (Margaret); 4 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; her incredible talking cat, Sassy; and her “other daughter, “ Janet Wiggins. She was employed by VA Hospital in New Orleans. She was a member of Shoreline Park Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. Due to the CoVid 19 pandemic Graveside Services will be open to immediate family only. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Canon Inpatient Hospice in Gulfport for their superb care in the very last days of her life. The staff at the Beehive Personal Care Center in Picayune, MS, Dr. James Crittenden and the staff at Southern Care Hospice in Picayune, most particularly Teri and Ashley, we could not have managed without you. The staff of Mid Town Pharmacy who all went over and above for her. Her church members for being so helpful in getting her into church and so faithful in visiting her. All the hugs and loving words meant the world to her. Last but not least our sweet cousins, Sue, Glo, and Lisa for their support and the many kindnesses and thoughtful loving things that they did for mother. She was always just delighted with you three. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shoreline Baptist Church Building Fund, 10121 Kiln Waveland-Cutoff Rd., Waveland, MS 39520, Canon Inpatient Hospice Akula Foundation, 1520 Broad Ave., Suite 500, Gulfport, MS 39502, Southern Care Hospice Grace Foundation, 215 Telly Road,Picayune, MS 39466. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
