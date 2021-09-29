Kathleen Gayle “Kathe” Calhoun, age 87, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Kathe was born in Alexandria, LA and was a longtime resident of Bay St Louis, MS. She showed an interest in the arts at the age of 6. Kathe won five awards in the first show she entered gave her a kick start and a new career was formed. After another 30-40 awards, Kathe realized that her lifelong dream of becoming a professional artist was at hand.
Kathe has studied with numerous nationally known artist and at The Academy of Fine Art in New Orleans, LA, and has been an instructor in the Bay Arts Program in her hometown of Bay St Louis. She was also an invited guest instructor on the Delta Queen Steamboat and in June of 2005, she was sponsored by the City of Bay St Louis in a one man show.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Riviere and M. Haven Riviere and their families, and by many friends and extended family.
RFIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com.
