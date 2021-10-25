Kathleen Fraizer McAuley Jenkins (Booboo), 72, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Gulfport, MS. She was member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis and a long-time resident of Bay St. Louis. Kathleen was a beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, mentor and friend to many. She was loved by all who met her as a friend and mentor. She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas F. McAuley, Agnes Claire C. McAuley, and her late husband Charles (Geno) Jenkins. She is survived by two sons, Charles Jenkins wife Amy of Houma, LA and Joseph Jenkins wife Shalynn of Gulfport, MS as well as four grandchildren, Bennett, Laura, Annabella and Emmalee. A family visitation will be held at Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial service to follow at Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, MS.
