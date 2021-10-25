Kathleen Ann Natal “Kackie” age 65, of New Orleans, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in her home in Waveland, MS. Kathleen was born on July 28, 1956 to Francis and Jacquline McCloskey in Louisiana. She graduated from Archbishop Chapelle High School in Metairie, Louisiana. Kathleen married Patrick Natal and the two had three children together. Kathleen later graduated from nursing school and became an RN nurse where she worked at Hancock Hospital for 20yrs. She later opened an orthopedic shop in Waveland, to serve the people of Hancock County. Kathleen was preceded in death by her Father, Francis Michael McCloseky. She is survived by her husband Patrick Natal; three children, Monique Lassiter, Patrick Natal, Matthew Natal; daughter in law, Courtney Hudson Natal. Kackie is also survived by her four grandchildren, Jacquelyn Lassiter, Ashlyn Lassiter, Oliver Lassiter, Cali Natal; Mother, Jacqueline McCloskey; and three siblings, Micheal and Shawn McCloskey and Karen Landry. The last years of her retirement life, she enjoyed fishing with her husband and spending time with her four grandchildren. Please join us to celebrate the life of Kathleen Ann Natal at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The family will receive guests from noon until 1:00 pm with a Memorial Mass at 1:00 pm. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
