Katherine Marcy "Kitty" White
Ms. Katherine Marcy "Kitty" White, 80, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS
Kitty was a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis, where her father, Paul White and step-mother, June had settled years before. She was an interior designer for Ethan Allen, longtime manager of the Sirloin Stockade in Waveland and retired as Food Service Manager of Hancock General Hospital. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and member of the Mississippi Master Gardiner's. Kitty loved gardening, reading, playing cards with her girlfriends, her sisters, her kids, and her grandchildren. She was a great cook and Mom. She will be sadly missed.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Marcy White & Emma "Brownie" Shannon, step-mother June White, and sister Toni Larroux.
Survived by two sons, Paul Giliberti, Jr. of Gardiner, NY; and Joe Giliberti of Louisville, CO; daughter, Suzanne Giliberti of Athens, Greece; Son-in-law, Argiris Tsirogiannis also of Athens, Greece; three sisters, Piji White of Diamondhead, MS; Lisa White of Miami, FL; and Patricia White of St. Petersburg, FL; three grandchildren, Anthony Michael Giliberti and Paulina & Kitsi Tsirogianni and three nieces & three nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Kiln/DeLisle Road in Pass Christian, MS at 10:30 am. The Family will receive guests one hour prior to Mass.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
