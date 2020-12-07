Katherine Loretta Squillante, age 79 of Gulfport, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
She was a native of Bay St. Louis and graduated from Bay High School in 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emile A Schindler and Lear Roig Schindler; and her in-laws, Dominic and Eleanor Squillante.
Katherine is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 36 years, Daniel Squillante; her children, Michelle Fleming, Bryan Bobin, Sr. (Beth), Suzanne Whitney (Shane), Emile “Chip” Babin, Jr., Russell Squillante (Caroline), Darran Jason (Tanya); her brother, Emile “Corky” Schindler, Jr. (Sissie); her grandchildren, Jolene, Wesley, Bryan, Jr, Bayleigh, Brock, Lauren, Morgan, Corbin, Taiylon, Garen, Garbrielle, Amanda; her great grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Emily, Briggs, Sadie, Annisle, Allie, Aubrey, Gracelynn, Emersynn; her aunt, Ethel Green and adopted family, Lea Welch.
She was a cafeteria manager at Harrison County Schools and was a Lumeini Christi at St. Ann and Our Lady of Chartres. Katherine also was a member of the ladies’ auxiliary at Knights of Columbus, and Cursillo of South MS.
Katherine enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking, ice hockey, listening and dancing to line music, and Cruising the Coast.
The family would like to thank Canon Hospice for their care and compassion during our loved one’s time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Humane Society of South Mississippi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart-Dedeaux, with a visitation from 11:00 AM until the mass. Interment will be held at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
