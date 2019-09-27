Katherine "Kitty" White
Ms. Katherine "Kitty" White, 80, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS.
A Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Kiln/DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS at 10:30 am. The Family will receive guests one hour prior to the Mass.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
