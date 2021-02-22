Katherine “Katie” Chasse, 65 of Bay St Louis MS passed away on February 9, 2021.
Katie was a native of southern Maryland but had traveled all over the world. She played soccer throughout the US and Europe, but soccer was only one of her many passions. Her main passion was the people she surrounded herself with. She was known by many for her open heard and open arms. Katie spent the remaining 12 years of her life on the Mississippi gulf coast where she felt most at home.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Kibler; father, Robert Hence; and brother Charlie Hense. She is survived by her husband Albert Chasse and son Albert “Jake” Chasse.
Private services will be held at her home in Bay St. Louis.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian served the family. www.riemannfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.