On Tuesday, June 21, 2023, our Lord took a beautiful, beloved soul home to Heaven.
Karen Keith Compretta, lovingly nicknamed Mama, Granna, Karena, Karena Mia, Lady Scarlet, and the Dancing Queen, was born on January 15, 1944 to James Patrick Keith and Edna Callaway Keith in Jonesboro, LA. From behind the lens of faith, her devotion to the arts and love of family created something that could never be replaced.
Karen had a profound impact as the founder of Arabesque School of Dance, where she taught young ladies for many years in Hancock County. Her work will impact those same beloved students and families for years to come. A lover of the imagination, she furthered her dreams at her home on Old Spanish Trail, where she founded and ran Camp Enchantment, which was a “magical” experience to many young girls in the Bay Saint Louis area.
Karen was blessed with 56 years of marriage to her beloved husband, Bobby. Together they created their own “masterpieces,” four children: Connally Scardino (Matt), Rob Compretta (Joni), Brenan Compretta (Miranda), and Jessica Caillet (Chad). Through their loving union came ten grandchildren who carry her life’s legacy with them still:
Mattison Scardino Sammons (Jacob), Maycee Scardino Eargle (Josh),
Robert “Beau” Compretta III (Alyssa), Cassady Compretta, Cooper Compretta, Cade Compretta, Brynn Alyce Compretta, Carsyn Caillet, Coby Caillet, Brick Compretta and their great-grandchild, Elijah Grey Compretta. She is also survived by a brother, Rick Keith (Diana), and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen left her loving heart in everyone she touched by her unique perspective, generous spirit, and contagious smile.
Visitation for friends and family was held on Tuesday, June 27, from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, gracefully followed by a mass to honor her Christian burial. Everyone was invited to celebrate life everlasting at the altar procession and then her burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, where we can take comfort knowing that Karen is no longer in “farewell”--but instead she joyfully embarks into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ. There was a reception at the OLG Community Center following the ceremony.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospice facility in Gulfport, MS for their compassionate care during these difficult times.
In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Karen’s name.
Edmond Fahey Funeral is honored to serve the family of Karen Keith Compretta.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.