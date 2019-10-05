Karen Ann Comer
Karen Ann Comer, age 61, of Waveland, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home. Private services will be held at a later date. The online guestbook may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian is serving the family.
