Karen Ann Ackermann Hufft went peacefully to her eternal home on Sunday, September 5, 2021, with her devoted and loving husband of 43 years, Wade David Hufft prayerfully at her bedside. Karen is survived by her three dearly loved and treasured daughters, Tammy Lynn Hufft Gambino (A.J.), Toni Marie Hufft Epperson (Chad), and Amanda Leigh Hufft (Tanner Ryals); her precious grandchildren, Abigail Mae Duhon, Dominic Wade Gambino, and Cullen Ryan Epperson; and her brother, Eric Steven Ackermann (Donna) and godchild, Rebecca Joan Ackermann Carrone (Brandon). Karen is also survived by brothers-in-law, Alden M. Hufft (Kim) and Timothy T. Hufft (Deborah), and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving parents, Shirley Mae Kandera Ackermann and Herbert Joseph Ackermann, Jr., her godmother, Beverly Kandera Perez, her in-laws, Frederick Christian Hufft, Sr. and Claine Pradat Hufft, and brother-in-law, Frederick Christian Hufft, Jr. Karen was a native of New Orleans and a graduate of Marion Abramson Senior High School. Throughout high school, Karen was an active member of the Walther League of Our Savior Lutheran Church and the Exhibition Square Dance Group of Gold Dust Twirlers Square Dance Club. Karen later went on to earn an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science from Pearl River Community College after marrying, building a beautiful home in Waveland, Mississippi, and starting a family. Karen enjoyed a career as a Paralegal and Notary Public with the law firms of Butler Snow, LLP and Casano Law Firm. To know Karen was to know dedication to family and loyalty to friends. Karen loved and excelled at sewing, baking, crafting, quilting, and painting. She was selfless when it came to her girls and their education and extra curricular activities. Karen herself undertook dance and piano lessons alongside her girls, in support of them and her personal enjoyment of always learning something new. When it came to birthday parties and holiday gatherings, the Hufft home was always the place to be, with Karen at the center of each event making certain that everyone was having as much fun as she was. This tradition continued in spite of Hurricane Katrina, after which the Hufft family relocated to Diamondhead, Mississippi. A private service was held on Friday, September 10, 2021, officiated by Father Jacob-Matthew Smith, OFM, of St. Clare Catholic Church, and arranged by Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, followed by Catholic burial at Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian, Mississippi. The family would like to thank all that devoted prayers for Karen and the Hufft family, the health care providers and staff of Ochsner Health, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, and Kare-in-Home Hospice. Memorial donations may be offered to the American Cancer Society Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge, 2609 River Road, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70121, 504-219-2200 or 1-800-227-2345.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.