Kamden James Tribble, beloved three month old son of Joshua Tribble and Shelby Evans, entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Family members include his older brother, Keenan Tribble; grandparents, Sharon Saucier, William & Sheila Evans, Dale Tribble; great grandparents, Billy & Jane Saucier; uncles, Brandon (Lucy) Tribble, Colby (Amber) Tribble, Billy (Brittany) Evans, Derek Evans; cousins, Lilly Niolet, Mackenzie Tribble, Wyatt Tribble, Carson Tribble, Tatum Tribble, and Waylon Tribble.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, J.D. & Sonnie Bennett, William & Lois Evans; one second cousin, Molly Evans; and one sibling.
Services will be held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Billy & Jane’s Family Cemetery (29 Boomrang Ln, Poplarville, MS, 39470). The family will receive friends and visitation after 6:00 pm on Friday evening at White Funeral Home, Poplarville.
