June Marie Johnston, died at the age of 87, at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline, Texas, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022. Graveside services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, in Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
June will be best remembered by her unconditional love for humankind and animals. June was dedicated at her church, First Baptist Church of Fruitvale, Texas, serving with the food bank there. To be noted, she had taken care of those who needed food for Thanksgiving even before she passed.
June and her husband James served as foster parents for over 300 children during her life. She was a faithful and dedicated wife and mother.
She is survived by three sons and one daughter. James Johnston and wife Susan of Gulfport, Mississippi; Valerie Johnston of Tyler, Texas; John Johnston and wife Anita of Grand Saline, and Joel Johnston of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; and a special daughter, Jennifer Johnston of Sulphur Springs, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Johnston and wife Ashley, Kevin Johnston and wife Harmonee, Sarah Pyle, Elizabeth Johnston, and Angela Quillen; great-granddaughters, Molli, Ryliegh, Ryan, Elizabeth, Emily, Cheyenne, and Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband James Johnston.
Remembrances can be given to the First Baptist Church of Fruitvale, for the food bank.
