June Janet Necaise, 84, of Saucier, MS passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Saucier, MS. June was born on June 28, 1936. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Necaise; parents, Victor and Grace Carver; two brothers, Jerry and Bobby Carver and two sisters, Beverly and Diane Carver. She is survived by her two sons, Bruce and Ted Necaise; daughter, Susan Vance (Jerry); four grandchildren, Teddy Jr. and Brandon Necaise, Jerry Vance, Jr. (Cassie) and Stephanie Sims (Nick); seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy Carver; four sisters, Cheryl Yarborough, Ann Nalvade, Gwen Sauerwin and Tammy Carver. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Bayou CoCo Cemetery in Kiln, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
