June Dupuis Chaisson
On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Marie June Ellen Dupuis (Duhon) Chaisson passed away at her home in Diamondhead, Mississippi at 11:45 pm surrounded by her beloved husband, Tony and family and loving companion, Bandit.
June was born in Nina, Louisiana to Alcee Pierre Dupuis and Modeste Derousselle Dupuis on February 10, 1933. She graduated in 1951 from Cecilia High School. In July 1951, she married Stanley T. Duhon and moved to Lafayette, Louisiana. Over the next 10 years, six children were born to them. June was a "Jack of All Trades”. She owned her own gift shop and bought and operated the second “Philips 66" service station in the family. She worked in real estate and was a dispatcher for the Lafayette City Police Department. Eventually, she went to work for Acadian Ambulance as a dispatcher, but transitioned into training and working as an EMT and EMTI. There, she met the love of her life, Critical Care Paramedic Anthony “Tony” D. Chaisson, and they married in May of 1983. They moved to Berwick, Louisiana, near Tony's home town, but eventually relocated to Diamondhead, MS.
June was a consummate volunteer and civic servant. She worked as a Pink Lady for Lafayette General Hospital. She could be seen climbing ladders while helping to paint St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was a regular in the scorer's tent at the LAGCO Oilman's Golf Tournament at Lafayette's Municipal Golf Course or scoring for a Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Oakbourne Country Club, where she and Stanley were founding members. As avid golfers, she and Stanley paired up and won the Oakbourne Country Club's “Mr. and Mrs.” Tournament in the 1960's. June also scored several hole-in-ones. She could also be seen volunteering as a crossing guard for children who walked or rode their bikes to Myrtle Place Elementary School near their home. She acted as the treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 19, where three of her sons attained their Eagle Scout. When Hurricane Katrina hit their home in Diamondhead, MS. in 2005, she and Tony could be seen going through their neighborhood (tragically devastated) checking on neighbors and cooking hot meals for all who remained behind to clean up after the storm. All while they began repairs on their own home.
She was not one to sit idle. She had many hobbies. Besides golf, she enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting, making puzzles and spending time seeking out garage sales with Tony. She and Tony spent all of their time together and much of it was playing golf or going on golf vacations to their beloved Myrtle Beach.
June was preceded in death by her parents, “Pep" and “Maude” Dupuis; her first husband, Stanley T. Duhon; her sister-in-law, Barbara T. Dupuis; her niece, Becky L. Dupuis; and her parents-in-law, Anthony D. and Claire D. Chaisson.
She is survived by her husband, Tony D. Chaisson; one brother, Alcee P. Dupuis, Jr. (A. P.) (Lafayette); her children and their spouses, Tana D. Trahan (Dr. Dale M. Trahan), David T. Duhon, Lowell G. Duhon (Jill Longman Duhon), Dean P. Duhon, Tracy T. Duhon and Jay A. Duhon (Marlisa Tortorici Duhon) all of Lafayette; 15 grandchildren: Lindsey Trahan Vince (Ryan), Matthew C. Duhon (Heather), Dr. Erin Trahan Pratt (Dr. Ricky), Jared A. Duhon (Dr. Joy), Tyler M. Trahan (Amy), Dr. Angelle Trahan Saloom (Thomas), Jude E. Duhon, Timothy M. Trahan, Taylor Anne Faulk, AMAA Dustin J. “D.J." Faulk, USN, Madeleine G. Duhon, Manny G. Duhon, Michael R. Faulk, Rebecca Elise Duhon and Anthony V. Duhon; brother-in-law, Wayne J. Chaisson; and sisters-in-laws, Darlene C. Chaisson and Amanda C. Angeron; 18 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff on the fourth floor at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS, the doctors and staff at Dunbar Village Nursing Facility, Mississippi Home Health with special thanks to Ashley and the doctors and nurses of St Joseph's Hospice with special thanks to our angel, Katherine, Deacon Roberto Jimenez and Mary Lou and David Czplaski for caring for her spiritual needs, Charlie and Martha Stewart and all her neighbors and friends for the wonderful care and attention given her during her illness.
There will be no services at this time. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.