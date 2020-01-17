Julie Leigh Jastram Howell, 61, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away on January 13, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on January 26, 2020 at 2pm. Located at the Longfellow Civic Center 122 1/2 Court St. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. Visitation will be from 1pm-2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Costumes For A Cause at C4AC P. O. Box 10680 Gulfport, MS 39505, and Perry's Posse at P. O. Box 2053 Garyville, LA 70051.
Julie was born in New Orleans, LA on January 25, 1958. She graduated from Bay Sr. High School.
Julie was married to Marvin Keith Howell on February 11, 1984. They were married for 35 years.
Julie is survived by Marvin Keith Howell (husband), Joan Patricia Warren Jastram (mother), Wendy Leigh Howell Frierson (daughter), Jeremiah Asa Howell (son), Julie Michelle Howell (daughter), Patricia Jean Jastram Sisson (sister), Nine grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Julie is preceded in death by Marshall Battise Jastram (father).
Julie will forever be remembered as the living example of her motto, "Commit Random Acts of Kindness." She will be greatly missed by all.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.