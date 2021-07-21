Julianna Emilie Tiemeyer Hudson of Diamondhead passed away on July 20, 2021. Julie was born on April 30, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Kapler Tiemeyer and Henry Christian
Tiemeyer, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Hudson; sons Reginald Hudson and Lyndon (Margaret) Hudson; daughter Denise Hudson Austin and son-in-law Steve Austin; granddaughters Maleah and Stephanie Austin; brother Henry (Patti) Christian Tiemeyer III ; sister-in-law JoAnn Conklin; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Spud. Julie was a 1960 graduate of Catonsville High School in Catonsville, Maryland. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Frostburg State College in Frostburg, Maryland, and a master’s degree from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. After several moves during Bill’s
Coast Guard career, the family settled in Long Beach, MS, and later Pass Christian. For years,
Julie was an avid golfer and member at Pass Christian Isles Golf Club. In her years of golfing, Julie had two holes-in-one -- one on the 2nd hole at NCBC course in Gulfport and the other on the 6th hole at Diamondhead Pine course. In 2000, Julie got her greatest gift in the birth of her granddaughter Maleah and again in 2002 when granddaughter Stephanie was born. Julie couldn’t go more than a few days without seeing her girls. When hurricane Katrina destroyed their house in Pass Christian, Julie and Bill
moved next door to Denise and family in Diamondhead. For sixteen years, Maleah and Stephanie saw their Nana every day. Julie rarely missed a local gymnastics meet, volleyball game, or musical that one of the girls was in. The family would like to thank Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and Notre Dame Hospice, Diamondhead, for the excellent care Julie was given during her short battle with cancer. Anyone who knew Julie knew that she hated being the center of attention. Thus, her family is honoring her wishes to not have a service. Her ashes will interred at a later date at a family plot at Downing’s Cemetery, Oak Hall, VA. Friends and family who would like to honor Julie’s memory may make a donation in her name to Hancock County Animal Shelter, 7175 Texas Flat Road, Kiln, MS 39556. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.