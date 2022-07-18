Judyth "Judy" Hayward Schuengel, 72, of Waveland, MS, finished her work on Earth as an Angel and returned home on Friday, July 15, 2022.
She is best described as "Mom of everyone." She was of Lutheran Faith. She was a proud graduate of the 1968 class from Bay High School. To say that Judy was a jack of all trades is putting it lightly. From sewing to roofing with her father, John Hayward, to working at Schuengel Machine along with her husband Johnny. Judy also loved spending her time at The Studio of Classique Vibe, helping in any way she could. She sold medical equipment, worked at a liquor store, worked mail routes, was the caregiver to her parents, caregiver to her husband, John Schuengel, and adopted every family member's children as her own; even her children's friends were treated exactly like her own. One thing was for sure when you went to her house; you would always leave full. Full of food and full of love. She had a passion and love for animals. She was truly an Angel on this Earth. She was a giver to all and never expected anything in return. She excelled in everything she ventured out to try.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Schuengel, parents; John Hayward and Margaret Hayward, brother; Tommy Hayward, and nephew Hamilton Guenard.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Schuengel and wife, Chrissy Schuengel; daughter, Kay Schuengel and Alex Gill; granddaughter, Katlyn Cousins; grandson, Connor Gill; sisters, Marie Bernard (Milton), Clare Mauffray, Susan (Tony) Gayaut, Connie Hayward, and sister-in-law, Tina Shumate; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, godchildren, great-nephews, and great-nieces. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rowe Crowder's office and staff for the excellence in care and love they shared for her. Dr. Brian and Lisa Anthony for the excellence in care and passion they showed her.
Services for Judy will be a 'Celebration of her life" to be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Washington Street Pavilion, located at 601 S. Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis, from 5-7 p.m. Please dress casual; sunset colors are welcomed. Please come by and help us celebrate the life of such an extraordinary woman and help share the memories for the families.
In Lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in her honor to our local Hancock County Animal shelter (she loved donating here). Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Judyth "Judy" Hayward Schuengel.
