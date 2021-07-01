Judy Marganie Davis passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was 58.
She was a resident of Bay St Louis, MS. and worked for Kmart for over 30 years, then worked for over 5 years for WalMart in Waveland,MS.
Judy was preceded in death by her son, Chance S. Davis, and her parents, Johnnie R. Davis and Shirley E. Fricke Davis.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Courtney Davis Peterson (Eddie), her grandchildren, Evan Peterson and Catherine Peterson and her sisters, Charla Morel (Chuckie), Nancy Campbell and Janet Chnstenberry (Rob) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm from Christ Episcopal Church, 912 Beach Blvd., Bay St Louis, MS and the visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until service time. Inurnment will follow in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St Louis, MS.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Christ Episcopal Church
