JUDITH ANN THOMPSON
8-6-45 to 9-8-2020
Judy was survived by her son Ty Bouma, grandchildren Adam Bouma (Tabitha), Zachary Bouma (Morgan), Eva Bouma, and Tyler Bouma. Her great grandchildren Macey, Isaac, and Lucas. Her former daughter-in-law’s Tracy Bouma and Tina Adkins (Dewayne). She was predeceased in death by her son Tod Bouma and parents Robert and Lorraine Shigley.
Judy was surrounded with many friends near and far. She professed to having lived a life full of adventure and fulfillment. For being a woman of small stature she had a big heart and a lot of spunk. Judy was born and raised in Elkhart, Indiana but relocated to Waveland via New Orleans. Where a lot of that adventure took place in the Old Tyme Saloon she owned.
Judy enjoyed her many years with her long-time friends in MIA with their yearly parties and football bets. She spent many years volunteering with Hope Haven of Hancock County for the benefit of the children here.
Memorial services will be held at the Word of Faith Church, 103 Old Spanish Trail, Waveland, MS on Saturday, September 19, 2020 10:00 am to noon. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
