Funeral will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11am., visitation from 10am., until 11 am., at St. Rose Delima Catholic Church, for Joyce Mercer James age 65 of Bay St. Louis, MS.. who died February 17, 2023, in Pass Christian, MS.
Burial will be in Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
