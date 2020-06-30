Joyce Colson Hicks, “Maw Maw Red”, age 93, of Diamondhead, passed away on June 26, 2020.
Mrs. Hicks was a native of Bay St. Louis. She moved to Metairie, LA and retired from Ochsner Clinic, where she was an EKG technician for 24 years. Upon retirement, she moved to Diamondhead with her husband, Wesley in 1985. She was an avid member of Post 139 ladies auxiliary, “The Arts of Hancock County”, the Hancock County Senior Center, where she became proficient in the realm of oil. She was also a member of the R.S.V.P., and President of “Blue Jeans Garden Club”, and the Pokeno club of Metairie. Joyce was of the Catholic Faith.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley W. Hicks, Jr.; her parents, Victor Colson, Mae Adam Colson; her siblings, Victor Colson Jr., Curtis Colson, and June Colson; four nephews, a grandniece; her sisters-in-law, Gerry Falcon (Peter), and Bonnie.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by her children, Cheyenne Coates (Daniel), her caregivers, Cheryl Duke (James), Kerry Hicks (Beverly), her grandchildren, Kelly Duke Mears, Jonathan Duke (Alex Stishanok), Aaron Coates, and Amy Faulkenberry; her greatgrandchildren, Lexi Mears, Declan Mears, Jack Faulkenberry, and Wesley Faulkenberry; her sister, Gail McConnon (John); her brother, Wayne Colson; her special nieces, Colleen Howley (David), Susan Laird (Tony), and Vickie Theobold, and many other nieces and nephews; her lifelong friends of the Pokeno Club; and her cherished dog, Mingo (toy poodle).
The family would like to thank Mrs. Jeanette Cuevas for her loving Care and her hairdressers, Colleen Welch and Carol O’Brien, who kept her red hair looking beautiful.
Visitation will be at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID19 and per state guidelines, there will be limited seating for the visitation and service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, where only 10 people will be allowed.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily .com
