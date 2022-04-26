Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10am., viewing from 9 am., until 10 am., in St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church, for Joy Ellen Anderson, who passed away April 22, 2022, in Bay St. Louis, MS. Burial will be in Garden of Memory Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Joy was a 1971 graduate of Bay High School. Joy enrolled in Mississippi Valley State University, but her education was disrupted due to the untimely death of her mother. She left college to attend to the welfare of her younger siblings. Joy remained on the Gulf Coast and worked as a Librarian with the Bay St. Louis Library.
Joy was a quiet and meek soul. She is described by everyone as a very sweet and pleasant person. She has truly lived up to her name and has been a joy to everyone she has encountered.
Joy is preceded in death by grandparents, parents; Johnny J. Wallace, Jr. and Phalba Tate Wallace, sister, Susie Wallace, two brothers, Johnny J. Wallace 111, and Jeffery P. Wallace, Sr.
Joy is survived by her brother, Joel J. Wallace, Sr. (Lunita), sister, June Bush (Kennedy), God child, Trent Tate, best friend Rosa Thomas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends, Special recognition to her beloved fur-baby, Lilly.
