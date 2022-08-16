Jovonne Rene Victor, 58, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Gulfport, MS.
She enjoyed local dining, fishing, loved animals, and walking on the beach. She was also a good swimmer and had very lively conversations.
She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and daughter who will be missed by countless friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Faye Patton, and Roger Young (maternal) Raymond and Genevieve Hicks (paternal) and father, Joseph Robert Hicks.
She is survived by her mother, Phyllis Sharon Walls; daughter ,Christie Montanez; son, Shane DeWitt; grandson, Chance DeWitt; step-sister; brother, and numerous friends.
We're left with a hole in our hearts and loving memories. forever missed, never forgotten.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family and friends of Jovonne Rene Victor.
