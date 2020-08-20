Josephine Culotta Lorman

Josephine Culotta Lormand passed away on her 100th birthday, August 17, 2020. She was a resident of Diamondhead, MS and former resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, Baton Rouge, LA and Lafayette, LA.
Josephine graduated from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1939. She established her career as a bookkeeper at Louis Levy Wholesale in Baton Rouge, LA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends creating wonderful memories. Josephine shared her love of cooking and baking, leaving behind a beautiful legacy. Josephine is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Mary (Michael) Harrington and Gerri (Guy) McCleskey; six grandchildren, Michael Harrington II, Marsha Harrington, Emily McCleskey, Matthew Harrington, Joseph McCleskey, and Callie McCleskey Whitman; and seven great-grandchildren, Maddisson Harrington, Gracelyn Harrington, Kellen Johnson, Carter Johnson, Jaxson Johnson, Raylee Whitman, and Cole Whitman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lormand; father and mother, Charles Culotta and Jacinta Garbo Culotta; five siblings and their spouses, Rose (Herman) Hebert, Sarah Culotta, Rita (Andrew) Rizzuto, Philip (Mercedes) Culotta, and Marie (Henry) Oliver. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on August 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m.
The family of Josephine Lormand wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Memorial Woodland Village Nursing Center and St. Joseph Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.