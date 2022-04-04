John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son-Jesus, that who so ever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.
Joseph William “Bill” Jewell of Picayune, MS, passed away Saturday, April 2,2022, at the age of 78.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Shawn C. Jewell and William E. Jewell; daughter, Anna Marie Fussell Sanamo; parents, Milton and Gertrude Jewell; sister, Winnie A. Priester; brothers, Milton I. Jewell and John Russell Jewell.
Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia A. Jewell; daughter, Christine M. Williams; sons, Samuel P. Jewell and Nathaniel I. Jewell; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Rodney, Andrew, Mark, Kent and Matthew Jewell; sisters, Paulette, Judy, Susan, Leslie and Bernadette.
Joseph was a proud veteran of the 1st Infantry, 122nd Signal Battalion Company B of United States Army.
Visitation will be held at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS 39503, Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 11:00am until the funeral service at 1:00pm. Burial with military honors will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, MS.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.