Joseph Vincent "Gumbo Joe" Preusz, age 59, passed away on June 3, 2023 after a short illness at his home in Pearl River, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Lynn Preusz (nee Gervais); his mother, Janet H. Preusz (nee McGeorge) of Hammond, Indiana and San Antonio, Texas; and two sisters, Pamela Nelson (Tim Plunkett) and Patricia Preusz. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald C. Preusz of Loogootee, Indiana. Joe was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 30, 1963. He attended North Central High School in Indianapolis and graduated in 1982. Joe was a long-time member of the Boy Scouts of America and attained his Eagle Scout designation in 1978. Joe worked as a sales representative in New Orleans for a number of years and later as a commercial truck driver. After retiring from trucking, he enjoyed working for Walmart. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed cooking and going on road trips. As an amateur comedian, he made people laugh wherever he went. Joe was a free spirit with a big heart and an unparalleled sense of humor. He will be very much missed by all who knew and loved him. Private funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
