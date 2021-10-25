Joseph Victor Matherne Jr., 79, of Waveland, MS passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Joseph Matherne was a native of New Orleans, LA and moved to Hancock County to open his business, G & M Auto Electric.
His love for music was greatly appreciated by all. He played in several bands and he loved playing his keyboard at the OLG Crab Festival every year.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Joseph Matherne Sr., sisters, Elsie Hernandez, Dorothy White, and Brother, Noel Matherne. He has gone to heaven to meet his beloved wife of 50 years, Helen (Patsy) Matherne.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Michelle Humfress (Dereck), granddaughters, Jessie Whitley (David), Kimberly Mogler (Bryan), two great-grandsons, Brayden Whitley and Derrick Autin, one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Mogler, sisters, Diane Dolese and Frances Cuadrado, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family who all loved him dearly.
His daughter would like to thank Dunbar Village and Notre Dame Hospice for taking care of her father in his time of need. He loved everybody at Dunbar Village and he will be missed.
Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, at Saint Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from noon until 2:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
