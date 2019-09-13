Joseph Thomas Scianna
Joseph Thomas Scianna, 56, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Bay St. Louis.
Joseph was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He was a graduate of Bay High School and worked as a heating and air conditioning technician for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, keeping up his yard, and taking long drives. Joseph was a good husband, brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Luke M. Scianna, Sr. & Janet Marie Sellier Scianna; and older brother, Luke M. Scianna, Jr.
Survived by his wife of 32 years, Donna Kay Slocum Scianna of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sisters, Pamela Scianna Kennedy and brother-in-law William H. Kennedy of Diamondhead, MS; and Annette Marie S. Greene Richard and brother-in-law Cooper Q. Richard, Sr. of Bay St. Louis, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
