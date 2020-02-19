Joseph Specker III, 72 years old, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Clinton, MS. The visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 on the 22nd, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 14928 Big Ridge Rd, Biloxi MS. Funeral services will be held directly following the Visitation starting at 4:00. Joe was born in Trenton, New Jersey to Joseph Specker Junior and Grace Ellen Cooper Specker on March 25, 1947. He married Helen Louise Staudinger 45 years ago on April 27, 1974 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He served in the Army for 3 years during the Vietnam era. He worked as an outside sales rep for Marine Parts and Accessories for over 30 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for 39 years. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and fisher. He was also very handy and often built, repaired and even created things to meet the family’s needs. Joe is survived by his wife Helen, and his daughter Heidi Lorraine Baldree and spouse James Baldree, his grandchildren Grace, Jacob, James, Faith, and Hope Baldree, and his son Joseph Specker IV and spouse Amy Lynn Specker, and grandchildren Jayson, Kelsey, and Kaitlynn Specker, and his sisters Carol Overbaugh and Beverly Arndt. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel Specker. Pallbearers will be Joseph Specker IV, James Baldree III, Jacob Baldree, Jayson Specker, Ryan Hargrove, Josh Mac, Bryan Emmertson, and honorary pallbearer Chris Staudinger. The family of Joseph Specker III wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the pallbearers, Barry Griggs for giving the eulogy, Leanne Spiers for playing the piano, Donna Emmertson as chorister, Bishop Lyman for making the church building available and arranging for programs to be made, and to Sherry Hard for opening up her home to our family.
