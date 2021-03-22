Joseph Peter Reier, Jr "Joe", a life member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, passed away at the age of 78 on Friday, March 19, 2021 in Gulfport, Mississippi. Joe was born on September 14, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois. He took college courses after graduation from Marmion High School in Aurora, Illinois. Joe enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. He was Honorably Discharged. Joe worked as a supervisor at Lyon Metal and McKee Door for a number of years in Aurora, Illinois. Joe and his wife Eva moved to Mississippi in 1978 where they worked for 26 years as caretaker and housekeeper in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Joe retired in 2007. In his free time, he loved to throw darts, go fishing, and read. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Peter Reier, Sr and Dorothy Irene (Fox) Reier. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Eva, his sister Dorothy Jackson, brother Thomas (Kathy) Reier, brother Peter (Mara) Reier, sister Mary (Michael) White, sister Susan (James) Bergeron, brother John (Merl) Reier, and sister Ann Reier. Visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
