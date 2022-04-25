Joseph "Morris" Lizana, Sr. passed away peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his home in Lakeshore, MS.
He was 79 years old, born in Pineville, MS and a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Louis Lizana, Sr. and Alta Romero Lizana; two brothers, Earl Jr. and John and three sisters, Marie, Shirley and Elaine.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Arlene Ladner Lizana; beloved son, Joseph "Joey" Morris Lizana, Jr., daughter-in-law, Trina Lynn Lizana; three beloved grandsons, Joseph Morris Lizana III (Kaleigh), McCoy Joseph Lizana (Abby) and Masin James Lizana; beloved great-grandson, Karter Morris Lizana who was his bear hugging buddy; great-granddaughter to be, Delta Jean; sister, Lynda Hudnall of Woodland, CA; two special nieces, Lynette Haydel and Kathy Campo who were like daughters and numerous other special nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He retired after working on a tow boat for 32 years. He started out as a deckhand then moved up to a captain then part owner. His jokes, advice on exercise, healthy foods and his loving ways will be dearly missed. He was well known throughout the county for giving his braided keychains out to the public, especially at his grandson's basketball and football games.
Morris will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Joseph Morris Lizana, Sr.
