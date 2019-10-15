Joseph Mauffray Delph
Joseph Mauffray Delph died peacefully with his family by his bedside on July 30, 2018, in Niceville, Florida, after a long and difficult illness. He had moved to Florida in 2012 to be near his daughter Jan, a registered nurse, who cared for him devotedly in the last six years of his life.
Joe was born in Bay St. Louis on October 17, 1939, the eldest son of Octave Waring Delph and Julia Oleah Mauffray Delph, who owned and operated Delph's Department Store (previously known as Mauffray Dry Goods).
Joe graduated from St. Stanislaus College in 1957 and earned a bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from Mississippi State University in 1961. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and began a 21-year career that took him on military assignments around the world, including Canada, the Philippines, southeast Asia, Korea and Germany.
In 1965 in Canada he met and married his first wife, Anna Martin, of Flatrock, Newfoundland. They became the proud parents of a son, Eric Raphael, and a daughter, Jan Pauline. The couple divorced in 1982.
While in the service, Joe earned a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Southern California. He later returned to college and earned another bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.
During his last tour of duty with the Air Force, Joe married Joy Southard Baldwin in 1984 and accepted with pleasure the role of stepfather to Joy's two sons from a previous marriage.
After retiring from the military, Joe used his education in a variety of management and engineering positions with the Colorado Public Service Nuclear Power Plant in Longmont, Colorado; Johnson Controls in Los Alamos, New Mexico; Bechtel Corporation at the U.S. Department of Energy's Nevada Test Site in Las Vegas; and National Technology Company also in Las Vegas.
Joe was an enthusiastic amateur astronomer. He loved pointing out planets, galaxies and constellations to his friends and relatives at the small private observatory he built in his back yard in Las Vegas. A skilled woodworker and metal craftsman, he enjoyed making all kinds of beautiful and useful objects by hand from new and repurposed materials.
Despite his many travels, Joe never lost his pride in his Creole roots or his love of "The Bay" and his mama's delicious seafood gumbo. He was a charming rascal, an entertaining raconteur and an interesting companion. He will be missed.
Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joy, and his children Eric Delph and Jan Delph Flowers, as well as his stepsons Greg and Kevin Baldwin. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Cara Scarborough, Leah Scarborough, Kelsey Delph Sondag, Erin Delph, Jennifer Flowers, Michael Shure, Andy Shure, Vanessa Baldwin and David Baldwin.
Joe also is survived by his younger brother, Fred Delph, and sister, Julie Delph Hendrickson. Their sister Emilie Delph Pressley passed away only a few weeks ago on September 27, 2019.
Joe will be laid to rest with military honors this Friday, October 18, 2019, next to his parents at Garden of Memories Cemetery In Bay St. Louis. After a graveside service, the family will gather at his grandparents' former home at 210 Main Street (now the Sycamore House Restaurant) to remember Joe and share one more time all the great stories he loved to tell and hear.
