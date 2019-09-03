Joseph Lucien Perniciaro
Joseph Lucien Perniciaro, 77, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Covington, LA.
Mr. Perniciaro was a lifetime resident of Hancock County. He was a member of Diamondhead United Methodist Church, and the Bay St. Louis Masonic Lodge #429.
Mr. Perniciaro was preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings.
Survived by his wife, Teresa C. Perniciaro of Diamondhead, MS; three children, Lucinda P. L'Enfant (Philip) of Gulfport, MS; Ralph E. Perniciaro (Tonya) of Hattiesburg, MS; Rita L. Hill of Wiggins, MS; sister, Edith Cuevas of Bay St. Louis, MS, three grandchildren, Taylor & Caleb Perniciaro, Joseph Hill, and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
A Graveside Services was held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum on Longfellow Ave. in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
