Joseph Lucien Perniciaro

Joseph Lucien Perniciaro, 77, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Covington, LA.

Mr. Perniciaro was a lifetime resident of Hancock County. He was a member of Diamondhead United Methodist Church, and the Bay St. Louis Masonic Lodge #429.

Mr. Perniciaro was preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings.

Survived by his wife, Teresa C. Perniciaro of Diamondhead, MS; three children, Lucinda P. L'Enfant (Philip) of Gulfport, MS; Ralph E. Perniciaro (Tonya) of Hattiesburg, MS; Rita L. Hill of Wiggins, MS; sister, Edith Cuevas of Bay St. Louis, MS, three grandchildren, Taylor & Caleb Perniciaro, Joseph Hill, and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

A Graveside Services was held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum on Longfellow Ave. in Bay St. Louis, MS.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.