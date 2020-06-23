Joseph “Joe” Matthew Bermond, 86, passed away at his home in Kosciusko, Mississippi surrounded by family on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Joseph was born on February 24, 1934 in Bay St. Louis Mississippi to the late Leo and Zadie Kenmar Bermond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Martin, Donnie, Kenny, Leo Jr., Raymond, Vernon and Phillip.
Joe was a member of Williamsville Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. He was also a Mason and a Shriner. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a disabled Veteran. He was a Past Patron of the Eastern Star, past Commander of the American Legion and the VFW and a Legion Rider. He was the current Commander of the DAV as well as current Commander of the Central District American Legion of Mississippi.
Joe worked in Retail Sales as a Salesman for many different companies and after retirement, as a school bus driver for the Hancock County and Attala County School Districts. He enjoyed playing cards (Shanghai), Mexican Train Dominoes, traveling and took great pride in keeping his property looking beautiful.
Joe is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Stringer Bermond; His children, Robin (Randy) Whitfield, Gregory (Betty) Bermond, Christie Stringer Trosclair, Vance (Candace) Stringer, Regina (Russell) Henley and Michael Stringer; His brother, Jimmy Bermond; His sisters, Aline Hoda and Susan Barbetta; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Grace Chapel, 9208 Edwin Ladner Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi 39571 (corner of Edwin Ladner Road and Kiln Delisle Road). Visitation beginning at 5pm with Service following.
