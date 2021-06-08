Joseph Charles DiGerolamo August 22, 1946 - June 4, 2021

Joseph Charles DiGerolamo, 74, the best husband, father, brother, uncle and friend ever, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Joe is survived by his by high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Judy Rae Warren DiGerolamo, his three daughters, Rasa DiGerolamo, Dara DiGerolamo (Nathan Moroshan) and Brenna DiGerolamo, his twin brother, Nicholas DiGerolamo, sister, Charlene Carter and grand-dog, Etta. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Joseph DiGerolamo of New Orleans, Louisiana, Vita Marie Cuccia of Contessa
Entellina, Sicily and sister, Francis Bentivegna.
Joe was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised in the French Quarter. He had strong Italian Catholic roots and carried these family traditions throughout his life. Joe’s knowledge of the Quarter and his storytelling made for the best guided tour experience.
Joe attended Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School and graduated in 1966. He enlisted in the military as a Gunner (13 BRAVO 40) in July 1967 during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country for the next six years, being honorably discharged from the Louisiana Army National Guard and as an Army Reservist in September 1972. While active in the military, he also attended and graduated from New Orleans Barber & Beauty College in 1968. Joe and Judy married at St. Mary’s (Italian) Church in the French Quarter on August 23, 1968.
In the 1970s, he moved to Slidell, Louisiana and opened Head 1st Hair salon. He accomplished his 32º Scottish Rite at the New Orleans Consistory in the Valley of New Orleans, Orient of Louisiana in August 1977. In 1981, he moved to Diamondhead, Mississippi to start a family and resided there for 25 years. During this time, he commuted to New Orleans to work at Lamarque Ford. The daily drive led to Joe D. becoming a known voice on WWL 870 AM where he was never shy to call in and voice
his political opinion.
Hurricane Katrina brought the family to Bay Minette, Alabama where he became an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Agatha Catholic Church. In 2014, the family returned to the North Shore of New Orleans and he began working at Front Street Barber. He loved his colleagues and customers there and due to recent health issues, made the tough decision to retire.
Joe D. made friends everywhere he went. He loved connecting people and often introduced them to each other as cousins. Aside from being a professional socializer and master joke teller, he loved a good game of golf, vocalizing his feelings to the television while watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU football teams play and spending time with his cats. “To make a long story short,” he was a strong presence and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9:30A - 11:00A at Audubon Funeral Home, 61101 Highway 11, Slidell, Louisiana 70460. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Joe’s name to the North Baldwin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 190, Bay Minette, Alabama, 36507.
Please share online condolences at www.audubonfuneralhome.com
