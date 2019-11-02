Joseph Andrew Seymour
It is with true sorrow and pain that we announce that Joseph Andrew Seymour (Mojo) (Joe Joe) (Joefish), our most beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend passed suddenly on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the age of 22.
Those who were lucky enough to know Joe, lost a shining light of love and laughter in their life. Joe was the kindest person and a friend to everyone. Joe was born in St. Paul, Minnesota where he lived with his mother and two older sisters.
Joe loved to spend as much time as he could with his Mimi and Papa, who he had wrapped around his little finger from a very early age. He was his mother’s joy, his Mimi’s helper, and his Papa’s pal.
Joe also loved visiting Mississippi with his mother. He especially loved visiting his best friend Sam Seymour. When his mother announced that she was going to marry Mr. Sam, Joe thought it was extremely weird that his mother was going to marry his best friend. But being the kind and generous soul that he is, Joe allowed it.
Joe was thrilled to move to Mississippi and live as family with his two sisters, mom, and new dad/best friend. There were some mixed emotions when Joefish learned that there was going to be a new baby and that he wouldn’t be the baby anymore.
He slowly came around to the idea as long as the baby would be a boy, to even out the numbers. The baby was a girl, baby sister Kaila Grace. Despite Kaila’s flaw of being a girl, Joe loved his baby sister and secretly liked being the only brother in a group of adoring sisters. Joe was the calm eye in a hurricane of lively, emotional sisters.
Joe was Kaila’s hero, Taylor’s partner in crime and Margaret’s first baby doll. He grew up in a family that loved him fiercely and supported him without condition.
As a result Joe became a man who also loved unconditionally. Joe was always a hilarious prankster, whose antics kept his family laughing. His propensity towards mischief combined with his genius IQ resulted in the infamous outbreak of “Squaids” in 2011 and a couple of stints in alternative school. Joe loved to make people laugh, because he loved to see people happy. Joe planned to finish his degree in Engineering while he worked at Bacchus on the Beach and the Buttercup. He loved spending time with his friends, especially his best friends- TK, Sam, and Papa. Joe recognized his potential and knew that he was loved. Joe is survived by family who will miss his world-famous hugs and heart-melting grins every day.
His parents Tina and Sam Seymour; sisters Taylor Gavin, Margaret Seymour and Kaila Seymour; grandparents Bobby and Vicki Cotie; nephews Matthew and Nathan; as well as an army of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins of every degree will miss him every day and love him dearly.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Immediately following the burial there will be a Celebration of Joseph's Life at the Buttercup in Bay St. Louis on Second Street. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.