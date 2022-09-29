Joseph Aloysius Devenny III born on December 10, 1941, passed to eternal life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the age of 80. He was the only child of the late Joseph A Devenny Jr. and Melrose Boudreaux Devenny. Aside from his parents, he is preceded in death by many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, his mother-in-law, and his father-in-law, all of whom spoiled him rotten.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Schomaker Devenny, his two sons, Darrell Joseph Devenny and Dylan Shane Devenny, his daughter in law, Leslie Wilson Devenny, his two grandsons, Richard Joseph Devenny and Conner Jacob Devenny and two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Rylee Devenny. He is also survived by his first wife, Charmaine Lindsley Devenny, two uncles by marriage, many cousins, five brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He loved to cook and was a collector of cookbooks, recipes, and kitchen gadgets. Born and raised in New Orleans, he knew good food. His family had been coming to Pass Christian for summers and weekends since he was a young boy. He permanently made “The Pass” his home in 1988.
He spent most of his career in the banking industry, working as a Senior Commercial Lender, specializing in real estate, and switched to the casino industry in the early to mid-nineties, officially retiring in May 2017.
His favorite past-time (pre-Katrina) was spending time on his pier, throwing his mullet net, and floundering. He greatly missed living on the beach, sitting on the porch (especially this time of year) watching the Cruisers go by. And most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He was a good man, loved by many, and will be greatly missed by us all.
Per his request, he was cremated, and his remains will be buried at Cypress Grove Cemetery in New Orleans where his parents and grandparents are buried.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paul Chapel, 140 East Scenic Dr, Pass Christian, MS 39571 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am until Mass time.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Holy Family Parish, 22342 Evangeline Rd, Pass Christian, MS 39571 or a charity of your choice in his memory.
