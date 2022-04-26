Jordan Goff

Jordan Wayne Goff born November 14, 1997 (24), departed this life on April 21, 2022. Jordan accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and was baptized by Pastor Kenneth Baker at Powerhouse of Deliverance Ministries in Picayune, Mississippi under the leadership of Bishop Jeffery Reed of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Jordan was handsome, intelligent, brave, attentive, generous, honest, and funny. He was a genuine soul whose love for his family and friends knew no limit, and he was cherished dearly in return. Jordan’s life and memory is a beautiful tribute to love.
The reader may not know that Jordan was a contributing author of Letters from Katrina: Stories of Hope & Inspiration; he played basketball and soccer at Bay Waveland High School and graduated early; he loved to bake for his mom; and he started his own lawn care business at nine years old. He was the baby of the family and will be deeply missed.
Jordan was preceded in death by his grandmother Mary Goff and grandfather Lynzell Stacks. Jordan is survived by his parents, Wayne and Georgia Goff and Kathy Anderson; his siblings, Kerri (Benjamin) Wooten, Eric Hunt, Destiny Flood, Rico Hall, Breanna (Ray) Young, Audrianna Goff, Lance Davis, Orlando Lyons, and Sabrina (Kerry) Barners. Jordan is also survived by his only child, Hassan Isiah Saucier (mother, Ambreanna Saucier), born March 24, 2022. Jordan had loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends far too numerous to list.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:00 P.M., at Powerhouse of Deliverance Ministries, 1978 Washington Street, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, 39520. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., thereafter. Burial will immediately follow Memorial Services at Little Providence Cemetery in Catahoula, Mississippi. Repast to follow at Powerhouse of Deliverance in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family welcomes potted plants or trees. Contributions made in honor of Jordan’s memory may be made directly to his parents Wayne and Georgia Goff (160 Cathy Drive, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi), for the care and benefit of Jordan’s son, Hassan.
Finally, the family would like to thank Coroner Jeff Hair for his care, compassion, and professionalism.
