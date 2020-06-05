He is further survived by his grandchildren Melissa, Justin, and Nick Shaw. Sam (Taylor) and Andrew Chevis. Great grandchildren Amelia and Alivia Chevis, and Josiah Shaw. He is also survived by his brother Gerald, and preceded in death by his parents Eunice and Johnson Shaw, sister June Ladner, and brothers Carl and Calvin.
Bill graduated from Sellers High School where he was a Gulf Coast State basketball champion in 1948. He graduated Pearl River Jr. College., then served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves. He moved to Hattiesburg where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology in 1957. He retired from Bush Construction in Laurel, MS.
Many thanks to Dr. Bert Chevis for his daily care, Dr. Jay Libys, and Healthcare workers with Mississippi Home Health, Encompass Home Health Wound Care, and St. Joseph Hospice.
In lieu of flowers Bill’s family requests contributions to Main Street Baptist Church, Bay Saint Louis, MS. Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Crane Creek Baptist church.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
