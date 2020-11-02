Johnny Wade Koenenn

Wade was born on February 6, 1956 and passed away on October 14, 2020.
Wade was preceded in death by his mother, Marion N. Koenenn, his father, J.C. Koenenn, and his daughter, Kelly Marie Koenenn McClellan.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly Koenenn, his daughter Kacey Koenenn Burt (John), his grandchildren, Gavin Wade McClelland, Kade Brennan Burt, Wyatt Brandon Burt, and River Leland Burt. Wade is also survived by his sister, Angela Passantino (John) and his brother, Randy Koenenn (Natalie).
Wade lived life to its fullest. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be working on a “project” at home, hunting with family and friends, fishing along the river bank or in the Gulf. His love for the outdoors was surpassed only by his love for his school sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Shelly, and for his daughters, his grandchildren, and extended family and friends. Wade attended Pearl River Junior College and furthered his education at Mississippi State University, pursuing a degree in Forestry. Following graduation, he was employed by International Paper for 35 years. In 2001, his job transferred him from Bay St. Louis, MS to Moundville, AL, where he continued his job as a Forest Technician. Currently, he worked as Senior Procurement Technician. Wade and Shelly, along with their daughters, Kelly and Kacey, made Moundville their new home, where they became a part of the community and established many new friendships.
Those who had the privilege of knowing him were blessed by being a part of his life. Wade has left a lasting, loving, and never-ending legacy through the life he lived. He will remain in the hearts, conversations, tears, and laughter of all those who knew and loved him. The values, knowledge, life skills, and love he passed along to so many will continue as a lasting tribute to him.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. November 7, A.D. 2020 at Sand Hill Cemetery in Kiln, MS. A celebration of life gathering will follow the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.