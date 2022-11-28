Johnnie Earl Jordan (CB Handle Dr. Feelgood) 76, a native of Picayune and a resident of Waveland, MS passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022.
He was born September 23,1946 to the late Henry and Bertie Jordan.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Colleen McCaleb Jordan, only daughter Stephanie Jordan and two sons Brent Jordan and Cory Jordan, six grandchildren, Tory, Tyce, Joseph, Denna, Layton and Morgan along with his beloved Yorkie, Girly.
As well as his siblings Anna Faye (Durwood) Davis, Carolyn (Walter) Bennett, Mary Sue (Ried) Wall, Freddie (Charlotte) Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnnie K. and Agnes Mitchell, parents Henry and Bertie Jordan, brothers Kenneth and G.H. Jordan and sister Agnes Erselle Lorge.
He was a retired professional over the road truck driver. He extremely loved being a Bull hauler. He would always say “I Love My JOB!” and tell his other coworkers “Happy Motoring”
He loved Crusin’ the Coast, Big Truck Shows, taking road trips, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He loved his family and friends dearly. He will be missed always.
All Family and Friends of Johnnie (Doc) Jordan will gather to honor and celebrate this wonderful man on December 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oak Hill United Pentecostal Church, 604 Oak Hill Road, Poplarville, MS
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
The best brother and brother-in-law ever! Mary and I will miss him.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.