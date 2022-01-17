John Oluse Necaise, age 79, of Kiln, MS passed away at his residence on Friday, January 14, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born on September 16, 1942, in Hancock County, MS, to Mable and Xavier Necaise and lived his entire life in the Rockyhill Community.
He was a Hancock North Central 1960 graduate and a player on the 1960 Hancock Hawks State & Overall Champs’ Basketball Team and was selected to the All-Star team that year.
He retired after many years of employment as a longshore man at the Gulfport Harbor Docks. John was a hard-working family man who loved people, politics, western movies, being outdoors and old music including bluegrass. In addition to being a local fiddle player, he collected fiddles and other musical instruments. In his early years he could be found playing baseball, rabbit hunting or spending time on the water skiing or catching mullet. John will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Necaise, sons Rodney (Lynel) and Dennis (Dawn) Necaise, granddaughter, Desarae Necaise, stepchildren, Melody (Joe) Fick, Robin (Steve) Spiers, Bobby (Jennifer) McCauley; step grandchildren, Lyndsay, John Jay, Cynthia, Michael, Blake, Zach, Brendan, Abigail, and 8 step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Louise (Sonny) Moran; and his dog, Rusty. He was proceeded in death by his newborn son and a step grandchild, Timothy Fick.
The visitation will be on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, where the funeral service will begin at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Bayou Coco Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.